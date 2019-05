Fused Silver Loop Earrings Workshop

Learn to fuse fine silver wire into loops, then make them into earrings. How to create earring wires will also be covered. All skill levels are welcome.

Instructor/Artist: Leslie Perrino

$61 RAM Members; $72 Non-Members ($12 supply fee included)

Online registration closes three days before class begins. You are also welcome to call RAM’s Wustum Museum at 262.636.9177 to check for class availability, and to register. Class is held at the Wustum Museum, located at 2519 Northwestern Avenue, Racine.