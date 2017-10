×

Join The Women's Center during our 40th Anniversary for Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park!

The great outdoors, delicious food, refreshingdrinks, and fun games with your friends? What a great way to spend aThursday night!

Be there on August 17 at Malone Park in New Berlin for ourannual Futures Free From Violenceevent. This fun-filled evening features:

Team trivia with prizes for winners

Raffle items from local businesses

Games, including a Gift Card Carousel

This event is hosted by our Advancing Advocates Council, acommittee dedicated to creating awareness of and support for The Women’s Centerwithin the young professional community in the greater Milwaukee area.