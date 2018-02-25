G3 2018: Joe Satriani, John Petrucci of Dream Theater, Phil Collen of Def Leppard
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Joe Satriani Announces the Return of G3!
The guitar icon welcomes Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and Def Leppard’s Phil Collen to his action-packed celebration of guitar wizardry Guitar superstar JOE SATRIANI is pleased to announce that the 2018 incarnation of his massively popular G3 tour will visit MIlwaukee on February 25th.
Info
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance