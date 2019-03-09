Milwaukee’s Biggest & Best St. Patrick’s Day Celebration!! Gaelic Storm returns for another year of blazing Celtic inspired rock and roll. Don’t miss out on this Milwaukee St. Patrick’s Day tradition at the Riverside Theater! Their latest album “Go Climb a Tree” follows in their hard-working tradition, dishing up all the ingredients fans have come to expect from Gaelic Storm — the drinking songs, sea shanties, furiously-strummed instrumentals and sing-along melodies — while spiking the mix with newer flavors. Eat it up, but make sure to save some room! There’s plenty more where this came from.