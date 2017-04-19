After Gallery Grand Opening

Event time: 7pm-12am

After Gallery, a new art and event space, is hosting a Grand Opening Party on May 6 from 7pm to midnight in River West.

2225 n. humboldt

http://after.gallery/rsvp

Local artist Flow Johnson has expanded his magazine to open a gallery space, and will host this event which includes a sponsorship from Koval Distillery.

The night will feature live music, art installations, raffle prizes, drinks, a live painting, and a release of the newest issue of After Magazine. Admission is free, all are welcome to attend.

GRAND OPENING

Celebrate the grand opening of After Gallery on Saturday, May 6th with free admission, including one drink from Koval Distillery! The night will be filled with performances by Minneapolis native Vagabond Maurice, artwork by Milwaukee illustrator Bigshot Robot, a live painting incorporating four local artists, raffle prizes, and much more. The newest “Resistance” themed issue of After Magazine will be available for purchase. The event kicks off at 7pm and will continue until midnight. Don’t miss out on your chance for a first look at Milwaukee’s newest art and event space.

ABOUT AFTER MAGAZINE

After Magazine is a submission based artist magazine with a focus on music, art, fashion, lifestyle and social justice. We provide a platform for emerging artists, locally and nationwide, and ask them to share how their environment has helped shape their vision. We inspire open collaboration and accept any medium we can, from our online presence to the physical issue. People from all over are more than welcome from people as local as Chicago to Amsterdam. If you have any questions we recommend that you email us. We want any and everyone to feel comfortable submitting their work. This isn't "My" magazine, its "Ours."

ABOUT VAGABOND MAURICE

A native of Minneapolis whose work contextualizes nerd mythology over break beats and jazz atmospheric tracks, Vagabond Maurice is an emcee and teaching artist prone to blues inspired narratives. He’s toured with Bop Alloy (Substantial & Marcus D), Ruby Ibarra, opened for Saul Williams, Astronautalis at Schubas, played at The Shrine as well as the 33rd & 34th Annual Chicago Jazz Festival. His music has been featured on Vocalo’s Music Vox, MishkaNYC, as well as the Chicago Sun-Times. Dragon Hermit of the Slumpgang777 collective, VAGABOND MAURICE continues to write with the motif of a Space Cowboy – or even a Gangster of Love.

His latest LP, “The Dragon Who Devoured the Moon” is available now via Soundcloud, Bandcamp and Spotify.

ABOUT BIG SHOT ROBOT

Bigshot Robot is the illustration, design and creative studio of artist David Mark Zimmerman. Take a step into his shiny, surreal world of humor, oddity, and quirk. Either by stream of conscious doodle, live painting action or particularly planned studio projects - he embraces the weird through odd characters, spirited lettering, energetic patterns, and a healthy dose of vibrant colors.

CONNECT

Connect on Twitter and Instagram at @after_gallery, and facebook at @afterxmagazine,

Price: http://after.gallery/rsvp