Gallery Night and Day
Lily Pad Gallery West 215 N. Broadway, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Join us for Gallery Night and Day Friday, October 20th from 5 to 9 pm and Saturday, October 21st noon to 5 pm, for an open house. This time around we will have American impressionistic artist, George Van Hook, visiting and doing a live paint demonstration Saturday, October 21st starting at 2 pm and ending at 3:30 pm. We will also have two of our Wisconsin artists, Allison B. Cooke and Bruce Niemi, dropping by to chat and answer questions about their work.
We look forward to seeing you.
Info
