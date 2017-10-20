Join us for Gallery Night and Day Friday, October 20th from 5 to 9 pm and Saturday, October 21st noon to 5 pm, for an open house. This time around we will have American impressionistic artist, George Van Hook, visiting and doing a live paint demonstration Saturday, October 21st starting at 2 pm and ending at 3:30 pm. We will also have two of our Wisconsin artists, Allison B. Cooke and Bruce Niemi, dropping by to chat and answer questions about their work.

We look forward to seeing you.