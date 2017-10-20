Presented by the Historic Third Ward Association, the 30-year-old Gallery Night and Day is the premier art event in Milwaukee for both the avid gallery goer and the beginning admirer. An evening of gallery hopping and art viewing begins Friday, October 20 and continues during the day on Saturday, October 21. This fall, the quarterly event showcases 43 venues throughout the downtown Milwaukee area. Admission is free to all venues during event hours listed below.

During Gallery Night and Day event hours (Friday 5 to 9pm; Saturday 10am to 5pm), park for just $5 at the Historic Third Ward parking structures located at 212 N. Milwaukee St. and 225 E. Chicago St.

Visit GalleryNightandDay.org for additional information.