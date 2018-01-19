Join us for Gallery Night and Day Friday, January 19th from 5 to 9 pm and Saturday, January 20th noon to 5 pm, for an open house. This time we will have Milwaukee artist, Steve Gerhartz, visiting and doing a live paint demonstration Saturday, January 20th starting at 2 pm and ending at 3:30 pm. We will also have three more of our Wisconsin artists, Allison B. Cooke and Bruce Niemi, dropping by to chat and answer questions about their work.