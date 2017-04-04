Gallery Night and Day - Spring Edition

Event time: 5-9pm Fri and 10-4pm Sat

This world-class event features an evening of gallery hopping and art viewing beginning Friday, April 21 and continuing during the day on Saturday, April 22. This spring, the quarterly event showcases 43 venues throughout the downtown Milwaukee area. Admission is free to all participating venues during event hours. To see a list of participants, go to gallerynightandday.org.

Price: Free