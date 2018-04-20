Who's ready for spring?! Please join us on Friday April 20th from 6-9pm for the Sadler Gallery's Spring Gallery Night exhibition. Sadler Gallery is located in the Marshall Building at 207 E Buffalo St. in the Historic Third Ward.

New works by Bridget Griffith Evans, and Eugene Duane. Also on exhibit Sasha Kinens, Carmen Stroud-Gagliano, Arvid Petersen, Gary Leonard, and more.