Gallery Opening: "Of A Slow Nature" by Nathaniel Stern

All are invited to "Of A Slow Nature" at Gallery 2622. View works produced by Nathaniel Stern at his opening on October 5th from 6-9pm. Snacks and beverages and a chance to meet and talk with the artist at the reception located at 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue, 53213 Just south of Center Street on 76th. 414.257.2622

