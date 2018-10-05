Gallery Opening: "Of A Slow Nature" by Nathaniel Stern
Gallery 2622 2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213
All are invited to "Of A Slow Nature" at Gallery 2622. View works produced by Nathaniel Stern at his opening on October 5th from 6-9pm. Snacks and beverages and a chance to meet and talk with the artist at the reception located at 2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue, 53213 Just south of Center Street on 76th. 414.257.2622
John J Korom Photography
Gallery 2622
2622 N Wauwatosa Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53213
Office: 414.257.2622
Cell: 414.708.4777
Info
Gallery 2622 2622 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, Wisconsin 53213 View Map
Visual Arts