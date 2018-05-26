Gallery Talks: Decoding Miró & Myth Meets Modernity

Mark your calendars for our upcoming Gallery Talks. This is the third in a series of Gallery Talks led by Art Historian and David Barnett Gallery Art Consultant, Rachel Kreiter.

Coinciding with our present exhibitions, this month's talks will explore the theme of Surrealism in Mexican Art with: "Myth Meets Modernity" and Miró's Symbolism with: "Decoding Miró"

Both talks are: Thursday May 24th 5:30 pm - 7:00 pm and Saturday May 26th 11:30am - 1:00 pm