Game Night

Whether you like to battle wits against or work together with others, tabletop gaming is a great way to socialize and exercise your mind. Lighthearted games, deep strategy, or even cooperative play, there is a game out there for you - even if you have little or no experience with gaming.

We'll provide a small library of games to play including some of our favorites, like Coup, Settlers of Catan, and Forbidden Desert. Feel free to bring your own favorites as well!

An unfamiliar game may sound intimidating to some, but this is a great way to try something new, meet new people, or maybe dip your toes in a popular hobby that you haven't tried before.