Garden Conservancy Open Days Garden Tour - Milwaukee

The Garden Conservancy Open Days program shares five private gardens open to the public in Greenfield, and Milwaukee. No reservations required; rain or shine; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Highlights include extensive use of container plantings, water features including ponds and waterfalls, architectural “ruins,” garden art, and woodland areas. Admission is $10 per garden; children 12 and under free. Begin at the Sanger House Garden or see website for additional locations. See www.gardenconservancy.org/open-days or call The Garden Conservancy toll-free weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, 1-888-842-2442.