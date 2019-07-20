Garden Conservancy Open Days Garden Tour & Wine Tasting - Milwaukee

The Garden Conservancy Open Days program shares two private gardens open to the public in Mequon and Milwaukee. No reservations required; rain or shine; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Highlights include tree allées, native plants, meadows and wetlands, vegetable gardens and other edibles, and two-acre vineyard. Enjoy a free wine tasting with Spirits of Norway Vineyard at the Milwaukee location, beginning at 11 a.m. Admission is $10 per garden; children 12 and under free. Begin at Dragonfly Farm or see website for additional locations. See www.gardenconservancy.org/open-days or call The Garden Conservancy toll-free weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, 1-888-842-2442.