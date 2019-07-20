Garden Conservancy Open Days Garden Tour & Wine Tasting - Milwaukee
Dragonfly Farm 3200 West Bonniwell Road, Mequon, Wisconsin 53097
The Garden Conservancy Open Days program shares two private gardens open to the public in Mequon and Milwaukee. No reservations required; rain or shine; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Highlights include tree allées, native plants, meadows and wetlands, vegetable gardens and other edibles, and two-acre vineyard. Enjoy a free wine tasting with Spirits of Norway Vineyard at the Milwaukee location, beginning at 11 a.m. Admission is $10 per garden; children 12 and under free. Begin at Dragonfly Farm or see website for additional locations. See www.gardenconservancy.org/open-days or call The Garden Conservancy toll-free weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST, 1-888-842-2442.