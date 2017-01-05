Garden Train Show

Mitchell Park Domes 524 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215

Event time: Show hours are Monday–Friday, from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., with extended hours Thursdays until 9 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with hours extended for the Steampunk Faire until 9 p.m.

Price: Admission for adults age 18 and over is $7; Milwaukee County Seniors with ID, persons with disabilities, students of any age with ID, and youth age 6-17, $5; and children 5 and under, free. In addition, Milwaukee County Residents with proof of residency receive free admission on Mondays, from 9 a.m.-noon, excluding major holidays, such as Dr. Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 16.

Info
Mitchell Park Domes 524 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53215
Museums & Tours
