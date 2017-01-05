×

TheGreat Train Robbery, this year’s garden train show at The Domes, will feature G-scaletrains on four sets of tracks crisscrossing the miniaturized landscape of theWild West. The show will be on view Jan. 14–April 2. The Mitchell Park Domes islocated at 524 S. Layton Blvd.

Canyons, southwestern rock formations, and small towns in theterritory will be located along the show’s 700 feet of track. Tiny bandits willbe lurking in the landscape, ready to pull a heist.

“From the toddlers thrilled with Thomas theTank Engine to visitors with years of experience creating their own trainlayouts in the basement or garden, peopleattending this show represent all ages—a testament to the show’s cross-generationalappeal,” said Sandy Folaron, Director of The Domes.

Featuredin the landscape will be thousands of small and miniature plants, including Asparagus fern, resembling tumbleweeds; Red Rooster grass, withthe copper glow of the western landscape; and Cuphea ‘Dynamite,’ with small redflowers resembling sticks of dynamite. Pink and red dwarf azaleatopiaries will serve as trees in the landscape.

In2015, nearly 54,000 people attended the train show, makingit the most popular show of the year. In 2016 when The Domes temporarilyclosed, nearly 27,000 visitors had attended in only three weeks.

Volunteersfrom three state-wide train clubs—WI Garden Railroad, Kenosha Railroad andWisconsin Illinois Train Club—will run their collectible trains daily.

Relatedspecial events are planned during the show’s run.

The weekend of Feb. 11–12 will bring all sizes of modeltrains to the lobby for the Collectible All-Scale Train Exhibit. Layouts willinclude even the tiniest z-scale models. Members of train clubs from across thestate will be happy to share details and the history of their displays.

March 4, Gardens and Gears Steampunk Faire will return forits third year. This popular, gadget-filled garden party will put a sci-fitwist on the Old West. Creative artists and craftsmen, all having avision of an alternate past, will offer unique entertainmentand merchandise inspired by technology, metal, and the Victorian era. Food andbeverages will be available for purchase.

Showhours are Monday–Friday, from 9 a.m.–5 p.m., with extended hours Thursdaysuntil 9 p.m.; and Saturdays and Sundays, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., with hours extended for the Steampunk Faire until 9 p.m.

Admission for adults age 18 and over is $7; Milwaukee CountySeniors with ID, persons with disabilities, students of any age with ID, andyouth age 6-17, $5; and children 5 and under, free. In addition, MilwaukeeCounty Residents with proof of residency receive free admission on Mondays,from 9 a.m.-noon, excluding major holidays, such as Dr. Martin Luther King Day,Jan. 16.

Formore information, call The Domes at (414) 257-5611 or visit countyparks.com.