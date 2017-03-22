Event time: 10am-12pm

Tips and techniques from Krsko McAvoy Chiropractic will help to prepare your back and body for spring yard and garden clean up! Get your body ready for the season and prevent injury, pain, and stiffness. Please register by 3/30/17.

Price: $15 general public, $10 FBBG members Register online at http://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/garden-without-pain/ or call 414-525-5653