Garden Without Pain
Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Event time: 10am-12pm
Tips and techniques from Krsko McAvoy Chiropractic will help to prepare your back and body for spring yard and garden clean up! Get your body ready for the season and prevent injury, pain, and stiffness. Please register by 3/30/17.
Price: $15 general public, $10 FBBG members Register online at http://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/garden-without-pain/ or call 414-525-5653
Info
Workshops / Classes / Groups