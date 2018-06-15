In the Gardens: Fundraiser & Night Lighting Debut with the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens

Join the Friends of Boerner Botanical Gardens in support of children’s education initiatives, and for the debut of our night illumination... In the Gardens!

Enjoy themed cocktails, gourmet passed small plates and food stations, and live music. Bid on unique auction items and experiences, and walk the blooming garden paths led by our expert docents… all in support of FBBG’s outcomes-driven youth and adult educational programs.

And then once the sun sets, be the first to experience...

Night Garden Lighting Debut!

Watch the Gardens light up around you for the first time, followed by an exclusive evening tour of the gardens led by lighting designer Joel Reinders.

Tickets & more information: info@fbbg.org, 414-525-5653 or visit https://boernerbotanicalgardens.org/event/fundraiser-2018/