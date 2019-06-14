Join us in support of children’s education initiatives.

Enjoy themed-cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, gourmet dinner stations and a tantalizing assortment of delicious desserts prepared by

Zilli Hospitality Group, browse a unique selection of items in

our Silent Auction and bid on exciting Boerner-centered

packages in our Live Auction.

Walk the blooming garden paths led by our expert docents,

Enjoy music by the Terry Smirl Jazz Trio, valet parking,

the lighted Gardens at night and more

… all in support of FBBG’s outcomes-driven educational programs.

Schedule:

5:30 – 6:30 pm - Cash Bar, sample event-themed cocktail & docent-led Garden Walks

5:30 – 7:30 pm-Browse a unique selection of items in our Silent Auction

6:30 – 7:30 pm - Enjoy buffet dinner selections prepared by Zilli Hospitality Group

7:30 – 8:30 pm - Bid on exciting Boerner-centered packages in our Live Auction

8:30 - 10:00 pm - Enjoy the lighted Gardens at night

Auction Highlights:

Exclusive rose packages from world renowned rosarian, William Radler

Private candlelight dinners in the Gardens prepared by Zilli Hospitality

Curated packages featuring items from local artists and businesses.

Event Tickets: $175/person in support of FBBG's educational programs.﻿

Ticket sales close Monday, June 3.

Call 414-525-5661 or email kmarion@fbbg.org for tickets, information

or to support this event.