In the Gardens
Boerner Botanical Gardens 9400 Boerner Drive, Hales Corners, Wisconsin 53130
Join us in support of children’s education initiatives.
Enjoy themed-cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, gourmet dinner stations and a tantalizing assortment of delicious desserts prepared by
Zilli Hospitality Group, browse a unique selection of items in
our Silent Auction and bid on exciting Boerner-centered
packages in our Live Auction.
Walk the blooming garden paths led by our expert docents,
Enjoy music by the Terry Smirl Jazz Trio, valet parking,
the lighted Gardens at night and more
… all in support of FBBG’s outcomes-driven educational programs.
Schedule:
5:30 – 6:30 pm - Cash Bar, sample event-themed cocktail & docent-led Garden Walks
5:30 – 7:30 pm-Browse a unique selection of items in our Silent Auction
6:30 – 7:30 pm - Enjoy buffet dinner selections prepared by Zilli Hospitality Group
7:30 – 8:30 pm - Bid on exciting Boerner-centered packages in our Live Auction
8:30 - 10:00 pm - Enjoy the lighted Gardens at night
Auction Highlights:
Exclusive rose packages from world renowned rosarian, William Radler
Private candlelight dinners in the Gardens prepared by Zilli Hospitality
Curated packages featuring items from local artists and businesses.
Event Tickets: $175/person in support of FBBG's educational programs.
Ticket sales close Monday, June 3.
Call 414-525-5661 or email kmarion@fbbg.org for tickets, information
or to support this event.