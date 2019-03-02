Gary Wortham w/Josh Krug & Friends

Since we dropped the ball on this years Thoughts For Food we decided to do something for the Food Bank anyway. Stop out Saturday night there is no cover charge but we will be accepting donations of non perishable food items and cash for the Racine County Food Bank. We will also be donating a percentage of our till to the food bank. In return you get to see these two amazing performers.

https://www.facebook.com/Garyworthammusicperformer/

https://www.facebook.com/joshkrugandfriends/