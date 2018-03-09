Gas Station Sushi CD release party w/Red Lodge & Rocket Paloma

Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204

FRIDAY, MARCH 9TH 7 PM

$5.00

You will soon have a new addition to your CD collection under the letter "G".

It's gonna be a night to remember with special guests Red Lodge and Rocket Paloma, cool new merch, and other surprises.

Tickets are $5 here and at the door

Anodyne Coffee (Walker's Point) 224 W. Bruce St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53204
