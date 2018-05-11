On May 11, you can support key health care initiatives at Aurora St. Luke's South Shore when you join us for Generations of Pride at the beautiful Tuckaway Country Club in Franklin, Wis. You can choose business casual or cocktail attire, and enjoy a cocktail hour, three-course dinner, live music, silent auction and more. Individual tickets are $100. A reserved table of 10 is $1,250. For more information contact Adam Martin at 414-649-7563.

