Genessee Depot
Kelly's Bleachers (Wind Lake) 7805 S. Loomis Road, , Wind Lake, Wisconsin 53185
As a family they grew up singing together, in church, on car rides, or sometimes randomly throughout the house. Some things never change… Just five months after Brigitta purchased her own first guitar, the band “Genesee Depot” was formed and had their first debut. since then hundreds of venues later an years of experience you will see professionalism and there passion for music in every song! “Genesee Depot.”
Info
Kelly's Bleachers (Wind Lake) 7805 S. Loomis Road, , Wind Lake, Wisconsin 53185 View Map
Live Music/Performance