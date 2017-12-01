Genessee Depot

to Google Calendar - Genessee Depot - 2017-12-01 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Genessee Depot - 2017-12-01 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Genessee Depot - 2017-12-01 20:30:00 iCalendar - Genessee Depot - 2017-12-01 20:30:00

Kelly's Bleachers (Wind Lake) 7805 S. Loomis Road, , Wind Lake, Wisconsin 53185

As a family they grew up singing together, in church, on car rides, or sometimes randomly throughout the house. Some things never change… Just five months after Brigitta purchased her own first guitar, the band “Genesee Depot” was formed and had their first debut. since then hundreds of venues later an years of experience you will see professionalism and there passion for music in every song! “Genesee Depot.”

Info
Kelly's Bleachers (Wind Lake) 7805 S. Loomis Road, , Wind Lake, Wisconsin 53185 View Map
Live Music/Performance
2628953000
to Google Calendar - Genessee Depot - 2017-12-01 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Genessee Depot - 2017-12-01 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Genessee Depot - 2017-12-01 20:30:00 iCalendar - Genessee Depot - 2017-12-01 20:30:00