George Shingleton is an American Country music singer residing in Nashville, TN. He was born and raised in the hills of Taylor County, WV where he began singing and playing in the church choir by age four. As he was growing up, his passion and love for Southern Rock and Country Music inspired him to take up guitar so he could begin to tell his own story. George’s undeniable vocal conveys the soul and strength built from enduring the strife and obstacles presented on his journey to discover his dream.

Influences such as Waylon Jennings, Travis Tritt, Jamey Johnson, Hank Williams, Jr. and The Allman Brothers Band have all contributed to George’s sound. George has had the pleasure of sharing the stage with such acts as Darryl Worley, John Michael Montgomery, Bucky Covington, Montgomery Gentry, Charlie Daniels, Bo Bice, Trent Tomlinson, Keith Anderson and many more