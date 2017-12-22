Georgia Rae w/Nick Ramsey & The Family, and Donoma

Deeply rooted in improvisation, Nick Ramsey & The Family is a 4-piece hip-hop, funk, and rock band based out of Southeastern Wisconsin. Their style mixes Christian Dreyer's crispy guitar licks and Joe Westenhagen's freshly cut bass riffs with Nick Ramsey's colorfully crafted poetics. Add in the cardiac thump from David Krautkramer's drum kit and you have an acoustically pleasing recipe of original music. For the past four years they’ve entertained audiences from Madison to Chicago with their spirited show. They pride themselves in helping to spotlight a myriad of artists from different genres at every gig. Search Nick Ramsey & The Family on Facebook and YouTube to learn more. #familypower

Midwestern US rock band DONOMA named themselves after a Native American term for “A Sight of the Sun” - as in, out of this world. The five-piece band - Stephanie Donoma (vocals, melody guitar, keyboards), Michelle Marie Mounce Donoma (bass guitar, backing vocals), Israel Alpizar (drums), Tim King (solo guitar) and Nick Campolo (violin) - has always looked beyond immediate surroundings and gratitude for greater meaning. They tackle tough subjects and don’t shy away from making statements. They don’t hide in the shadows. DONOMA’s second album landed them a production deal with a Gold Record producer (Mike Hoffmann) and airplay on more than 100 terrestrial radio stations across the US. But you have to back it up live and that’s where DONOMA shines. Although always rooted in rock, the band is wildly eclectic and keeps audiences engaged with vocalist Stephanie Donoma displaying a fearless and ferocious dedication to the band’s audience. Highlights in 2017 saw the band perform once again at Summerfest, the PRF BBQ, three SXSW showcases, and begin work on new material for another radio blast. A Sight of the Sun indeed. Follow them online at @donomatribe or at donomatribe.com.

Fiddle Champ Georgia Rae has discovered the magic of the loop pedal and opened a treasure trove of original material and a one-woman show. Quirky and catchy, these songs will invade your life if you let them. Watch her build and give flight to song right before your eyes. Inspired by contemporary artists from the Avette Brothers to the Mungo Jerry, and a jazzy feel to her bow, Georgia Rae’s music and love for life will follow you out the door and into the next day.

Georgia Rae (18) has played fiddle since the age of 5 and has won 6 state fiddle championship titles (WI, IL, MN), 5 state twin fiddle champion titles (MN, CO) and is the 2016 National Twin Fiddle Champion (NOTFA, ID). She has been performing before audiences since the formation of the Georgia Rae Family Band in 2011. She has played at various venues such as the Pabst Theater in Milwaukee, Chicago Botanic Garden, Jackpine Jamboree, John Hartford Festival, and country fairs and festivals throughout the Midwest.

Georgia Rae also hosts radio shows “Kicking Back with G Rae and Jacks” (WHIW, 101.3 Harvard, IL) and “Women in Rock” (WBSD 98.3, Burlington, WI)