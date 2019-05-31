Get Everything You Want From Your Business With EOS®

Are you getting everything you want from your business… enough revenue and profit, an amazing team? Growing from Good to Great isn’t easy. If you’re frustrated, ready for more success, and more afraid of the status quo than change, let us show you EOS® the Entrepreneurial Operating System® from the best-selling book Traction® by Gino Wickman. EOS is a complete business management system, with simple yet powerful tools to help you get 3 things we call Vision, Traction and Healthy:

- VISION, by first getting your leaders 100% on the same page with where your organization is going and how it is going to get there.

- TRACTION, helping your leaders to become more disciplined and accountable, executing really well to achieve every part of your vision.

- HEALTHY, helping your leaders to become a healthy, functional, cohesive leadership team because unfortunately, leaders often don’t function well as a team.

From there, as goes your leadership team, so goes the rest of the organization. We help you get to the point where your entire organization is crystal clear on your vision, all much more disciplines and accountable in executing your vision, gaining consistent traction, and advancing as a healthy, functional, cohesive team.

If this resonates with you, register to attend our complimentary workshop on Friday, May 31 at Westmoor Country Club! Our free gift to you for attending is Traction®, the book which outlines the best system we’re found to build the company you really want.

INVESTMENT:

Complimentary Workshop – Registration is Required – reserve your spot today as seating will be limited. Please visit aceg.biz/events/ to find out more.