Get a job today at Miller Park!

Delaware North Sportservice, the food and beverage partner of the Milwaukee Brewers, will host an exciting hiring event at Miller Park Monday, March 18th from 5-7pm.

Delaware North Sportservice provides a great opportunity to jumpstart a career in hospitality, earn extra income, or get professional experience while spending the summer in the fun, exciting atmosphere of Miller Park.

A majority of applicants receive job offers immediately at hiring events, and positions are filling fast. Employment opportunities include concessions, club level staff, culinary, food, and beverage, vending, catering, supervisors, bartenders, waitstaff, and warehouse personnel.

Delaware North Sportservice is dedicated to hiring a diverse and inclusive workforce. Applicants must be available to work evenings and weekends – all positions are event-driven. Successful candidates will receive paid training, uniforms, and free meals.

Applicants should visit www.baseballmke.com to apply or call (414) 902-4700 for more information.

What: 2019 Season Hiring Event for Milwaukee Sportservice

When: Monday, March 18th from 5:00 pm -7:00 pm

Where: Miller Park (One Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214)

Enter through the northeast Hot Corner entrance (at TGI Friday’s Front Row Door)