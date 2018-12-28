Get Lit Showcase

Google Calendar - Get Lit Showcase - 2018-12-28 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Get Lit Showcase - 2018-12-28 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Get Lit Showcase - 2018-12-28 21:00:00 iCalendar - Get Lit Showcase - 2018-12-28 21:00:00

Riverwest Public House 815 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212

After XMAS Pre New Years Eve it's going down on the Eastside, Riverwest, Public House!!! Red carpet entrance followed by live performances, photo shoot, raffles, and a great networking environment for all to enjoy. Come out party with us and support some hot talent at the same time!!! Sounds By KP Productionz

$10 Entry (Includes 1 raffle ticket - some of the items are women nail sets, fee yoga session, & shisha)

Sponsored by

Golden Studio (Women's Nails)

Pam & Yogi - pamandyogi.com

Purple Haze Smoke Shop

Artist Line-Up

The Legenday KCO

Lucy Lu

Kunta 10 K

Powder BBY Dolo https://goo.gl/y5txtH

Lil Jalen SBE

KP Productionz

The Dream Team:

$killz

SupurrSaturdays

Spaidez

Info
Riverwest Public House 815 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212 View Map
DJs & Karaoke, Festivals, Live Music/Performance
4143942735
Google Calendar - Get Lit Showcase - 2018-12-28 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Get Lit Showcase - 2018-12-28 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Get Lit Showcase - 2018-12-28 21:00:00 iCalendar - Get Lit Showcase - 2018-12-28 21:00:00