KP Productionz presents the "Get Lit Showcase" - Live rap performances from Milwaukee's best, raffle, drinks, photoshoot, Kevin Kayjay spinning all your favorites, and more drinks. LaShawnda S. Wilkins will be in the building doing artist interviews. We throw these to support our local artists and the community - come out and party with us!

$10 Entry

🚨 WHERE POLKADOTS AND GET $7 ENTRY

Artist Line-Up:

Kenzie Kenzie

Yung Drama

Rawbiz - F.B.A

Jaecar Musiq

Spaidez

Vernell_Woodley

Special Performance:

MGeezy Da Don & OPA Gang