Get Lit Showcase
Riverwest Public House 815 E. Locust St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53212
KP Productionz presents the "Get Lit Showcase" - Live rap performances from Milwaukee's best, raffle, drinks, photoshoot, Kevin Kayjay spinning all your favorites, and more drinks. LaShawnda S. Wilkins will be in the building doing artist interviews. We throw these to support our local artists and the community - come out and party with us!
$10 Entry
🚨 WHERE POLKADOTS AND GET $7 ENTRY
Artist Line-Up:
Kenzie Kenzie
Yung Drama
Rawbiz - F.B.A
Jaecar Musiq
Spaidez
Vernell_Woodley
Special Performance:
MGeezy Da Don & OPA Gang
Info
View Map
Festivals, Live Music/Performance