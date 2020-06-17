Get MPD Out Of MPS!

For the past 2.5 year we, Leaders Igniting Transformation, have been calling on Milwaukee Public Schools to divest from over policing of Black and Brown students and to end their contracts with the Milwaukee Police Department. On Thursday June 18th, we will have our first public hearing regarding the termination of contracts with MPD. When terminated, there is still more work to be done, as WI State Statute 119.55 requires Milwaukee Public Schools to have 4 truancy abatement and suppression (TABS) officers because the state of WI views Black and Brown children as criminals.

Join us on Wednesday June 17th (5:00-7:00pm) for a rally to support the end of contracts between MPS and MPD!

More details coming soon!