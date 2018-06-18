Get Uke'd - 5 Chord Songs

Join Ben as he teaches basic chords and strum patterns of familiar songs so all ages and experience levels can play and sing together. Bring your own ukulele or use one of ours!

The event starts at 6:30pm

No experience necessary but registration is required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-uked-5-chord-songs-registration-46764858952

**Email Ben with requests! –> ben@whitehouseofmusic.com