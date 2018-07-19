Get Uke'd - Red, White, and Blue

Get Uke’d with Mike Flood is our monthly Ukulele event. It is on the 3rd Thursday of the month and is a great time! Join Mike as he teaches basic chords and strum patterns of familiar songs so all ages and experience levels can play and sing together. Bring your own ukulele or use one of ours!

Event starts at 6:45pm

No experience necessary but registration is required. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-uked-red-white-and-blue-registration-46764225056