Getting Back Home after Being Hospitalized

Heritage Deer Creek 3585 S. 147th St., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151

Event time: 2:30-3:30pm

Join us at Heritage Deer Creek for a presentation to learn about your Medicare coverage and what happens when you are discharged from the hospital. Presented by Caring Senior Service and Wisconsin Home Health. Refreshments and tours will be provided. RSVP to the concierge by email: DCReception@heritageal.com or call 262-789-6600

Price: Free

Heritage Deer Creek 3585 S. 147th St., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151
Health
