Getting Back Home after Being Hospitalized
Heritage Deer Creek 3585 S. 147th St., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151
Event time: 2:30-3:30pm
Join us at Heritage Deer Creek for a presentation to learn about your Medicare coverage and what happens when you are discharged from the hospital. Presented by Caring Senior Service and Wisconsin Home Health. Refreshments and tours will be provided. RSVP to the concierge by email: DCReception@heritageal.com or call 262-789-6600
Price: Free
Info
Heritage Deer Creek 3585 S. 147th St., New Berlin, Wisconsin 53151 View Map
Health