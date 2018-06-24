Summer Patio Sessions: Bockenplautz (2pm)
Gingerz Sportz Pub and Grill 3915 S. Howell Ave., City of Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53207
Bockenplautz...a band that will be playing Summerfest on July 4th will be filling the patio at Gingerz Sportz Pub and Grill with the sounds of superior acoustic powerpop. Come on down 2pm-5pm for a Sunday Funday like no other! Drink Specials. Food. Games.
