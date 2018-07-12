Ginkgoa performing at Cathedral Square Park
Cathedral Square Park 520 E Wells St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Ginkgoa, the France-based swing-infused electronic music duo, have found that firecracker-hot spot where dance crazes of the last century collide. Vocalist and powerhouse frontwoman Nicolle Rochelle can channel everyone from the Blossom Dearie to Missy E with her quicksilver voice. Prolific producer Antoine Chatenet crafts beats and drops, altered swing samples and catchy hooks, that get crowds from all walks of life up and moving.
Cathedral Square Park 520 E Wells St, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
