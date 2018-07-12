Ginkgoa performing at Cathedral Square Park

Ginkgoa, the France-based swing-infused electronic music duo, have found that firecracker-hot spot where dance crazes of the last century collide. Vocalist and powerhouse frontwoman Nicolle Rochelle can channel everyone from the Blossom Dearie to Missy E with her quicksilver voice. Prolific producer Antoine Chatenet crafts beats and drops, altered swing samples and catchy hooks, that get crowds from all walks of life up and moving.