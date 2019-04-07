Girls Rock MKE/Ladies Rock MKE Bowl-a-Thon

Help us raise $5,000 for Girls Rock and Ladies Rock Milwaukee! We invite you to join us for our 2nd annual Bowl-a-Thon as we we hit the lanes to fundraise for our 2019 camp sessions

Here’s how it works:

FORM A TEAM -- Teams can be 4-6 bowlers who sign up and fundraise -- all ages welcome! No bowling skills necessary. The sooner you get started, the more time to raise money and win prizes. We have a a limit of 12 teams so sign up soon! You'll get your own fundraising website and everything.

INVITE SUPPORTERS – We suggest that teams aim to raise $75 per person (but it's not required.) All teams who raise over $500 will get some special swag and extra entries into our super cool raffle! Tell everybody you know (friends, coworkers, neighbors, Facebook friends) to support your team with a donation.

COMPETE FOR PRIZES – Prizes will be awarded to the team that raises the most money, as well as the top individual fundraiser. And it doesn’t stop there -- there will be trophies and awards for highest bowling score, Team Spirit, and more! We'll also have a raffle including amazing items like a Jumbo Junior Mahogany Guitar from Guild Guitars!

DON'T WANT TO BOWL? – Donate to a friend’s team, or pick a team and help them exceed their goal! OR, stop by Bay View Bowl to cheer the bowlers on and buy some tickets for the raffle!

Prize & raffle donors include:

Guild Guitars

C.F. Martin & Co.

Milwaukee Bucks

Green Bay Packers

Kinn Guesthouse

Milwaukee Blacksmith

Nourish Massage, Bodywork & Skin Therapies

Healium Hot Yoga

Ben's Cycle

American Girl

Palomino Bar

Honeypie Cafe

Smallpie

Lowlands Grand Cafés

Black Husky Brewing

Lakefront Brewery

Colectivo Coffee

Stone Creek Coffee

Wisconsin State Fair

Summerfest

Milwaukee County Zoo

MissMashedUp

...and more to come! Pizza will also be provided for all participants.

Register your team today at on Crowdrise to get your team started:

https://www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/girlsrockmkebowl2019