Give a Senior Neighbor a Ride - North Shore
Shoreline Interfaith Older Adult Programs 1200 E. Hampton Road, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217
Interfaith Older Adult Programs needs volunteers for the Shoreline Neighborhood Outreach Program to drive seniors to doctor appointments and grocery shopping. Have a few hours during the week? We need you! Flexible schedule. For more information contact Theresa - 414-962-9950 or tclark@interfaithmilw.org.
Info
Shoreline Interfaith Older Adult Programs 1200 E. Hampton Road, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217 View Map
Volunteers