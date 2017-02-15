Give a Senior Neighbor a Ride - North Shore

Shoreline Interfaith Older Adult Programs 1200 E. Hampton Road, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217

Interfaith Older Adult  Programs needs volunteers for the Shoreline Neighborhood Outreach Program to drive seniors to doctor appointments and grocery shopping.  Have a few hours during the week?  We need you!  Flexible schedule.  For more information contact Theresa - 414-962-9950 or tclark@interfaithmilw.org.

Shoreline Interfaith Older Adult Programs 1200 E. Hampton Road, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin 53217
