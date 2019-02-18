Giving Gallery: Community in Process

Northwestern Mutual Tower & Commons 805 East Mason Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Visit Giving Gallery: Community in Process to see Milwaukee through original artwork that highlights the impact of nonprofit collaboration.

Join us. Help support our community and turn your hope into action! The exhibit is free and open to the public weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Northwestern Mutual Tower & Commons.

Northwestern Mutual Tower & Commons 805 East Mason Street, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Visual Arts
