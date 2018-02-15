Giving Gallery: Community in Process, a first-of-its-kind art exhibit, commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation.

The gallery provides the Northwestern Mutual Foundation and its nonprofit partners a voice through the power of art, and offers the community an unprecedented opportunity to engage with nonprofits and give back. The exhibit features 26 pieces of original artwork contributed by 17 artists with Wisconsin ties.

The exhibit will be free and open to the public from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. in the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons for one year.