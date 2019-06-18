Giving Gallery | Seasonal Spotlight | Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity

The Story Continues! Join us to celebrate the enhanced Giving Gallery: Turn Your Hope Into Action.

Tuesday June 18

4:30-6 p.m.| Reception and Exhibit Tours

Northwestern Mutual

805 E. Mason St.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/giving-gallery-seasonal-spotlight-habitat-for-humanity-tickets-63001024761

Live music and light refreshments provided

The Northwestern Mutual Foundation is excited to announce two brand new exhibits joining the permanent collection at the Giving Gallery:

Seasonal Spotlight will feature an original piece of art created in response to the work of a different nonprofit organization each season of the year.

--AND--

From The Collection offers the general public the rare opportunity to view pieces from Northwestern Mutual’s private art collection on a rotating basis.

The experience celebrates 25+ years of community impact through art. For summer 2019, we will be highlighting Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity through original art by Evelyn Patricia Terry.