Glass-on-Glass Mosaics / Ages 10-13

Create an 8” x 10” window ready to hang with 2 hooks on top. Learn how to cut, arrange, and glue glass to create a beautiful masterpiece! All materials included. Please bring a lunch.

Instructor/Artist: Tammy Easton

$66 RAM Members; $83 Non-Members

If registering online, please include your child’s name and age in the comment field. Online registration closes three days before class begins. You may also register by calling RAM's Wustum Museum at 262-636-9177, from Tuesday through Saturday, 10:00 am - 4:30 pm