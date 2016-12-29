Event time: 8pm & 10pm

Inspired by the classic Tony Curtis movie "Houdini" at age ten, Glen Gerard knew he would someday entertain audiences nationwide with his unique brand of humor and magic. Integrating comedy, sleight of hand, and outrageous audience participation, Glen is the perfect choice for any group that demands first class entertainment.

A headliner at the Las Vegas Comedy Festival, Glen has also appeared at the Las Vegas Hilton in the Smothers Brothers Show along with celebrity comics Tim Allen, Tony Danza, Lewis Black, and Tracy Morgan. He even appeared before President Clinton at Laborfest in 1996.