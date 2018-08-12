Glendale Chalk Art Festival

Glendale Marketplace 6969 N. Port Washington Road, City of Glendale, Wisconsin 53217

Enjoy food, drink, music, and other family-friendly activities while seeing art by nationally known chalk artists and works produced by local and student artists.

North Shore Bank is the primary sponsor making this event possible for the community. Funds provided by the bank and other sponsors will help raise money for the Glendale Police Department's Canine Unit, which is 100% privately funded.

For more information, visit this website: bit.ly/glendalechalk

Festivals, Kids & Family, Visual Arts
