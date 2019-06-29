Glenn Miller Orchestra, Legend of Big Band Music, Performs at DCA

On Saturday, June 29, at 8 p.m., legendary big band the Glenn Miller Orchestra will take the stage at Door Community Auditorium (DCA) in Fish Creek.

Glenn Miller, founder of the Glenn Miller Orchestra, said, “A band ought to have a sound all of its own. It ought to have a personality.” Though Miller died in a plane crash in the 1940s, the Glenn Miller Orchestra’s timeless sound—made famous in hits like “In the Mood,” “Tuxedo Junction,” and “Moonlight Serenade”—lives on. And in keeping with Miller’s declaration, the band that still carries his name retains its unmistakable sound; few bands have ever had a personality as distinctive as that of the Glenn Miller Orchestra.

The Otago Daily Times calls Glenn Miller Orchestra’s performance “a wonderful trip down memory lane…stunning.”

One of the most sought-after big bands in the world today for both concert and swing dance engagements, the Glenn Miller Orchestra has been touring consistently ever since its founding, playing an average of 300 live dates a year to enthusiastic crowds worldwide.

Glenn Miller Orchestra’s performance is made possible with support from headlining sponsor Main Street Market, major sponsor Wisconsin Public Radio, as well as supporting sponsors Alibi Marina and Harbor Guest House, A Friend of the Auditorium, The Cordon Family Foundation, and Door County Medical Center.

Glenn Miller Orchestra will perform at DCA at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29. Tickets for the concert range from $35 to $58. Advance reservations are recommended and can be made through the DCA box office, located at 3926 Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12:00-5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org.