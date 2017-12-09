"Global Warming & Human Rights: The Greatest Injustices in the History of the Planet"

The United Nations Association – Greater Milwaukee invites you to…

"Global Warming and Human Rights: The Greatest Injustices in the History of the Planet"

A Presentation by Dr. George Stone

Free & Open to the Public

Saturday – December 9th, 2017 from 10 AM – 12 Noon

Redeemer Lutheran Church 631 N. 19th Street (Rear Entrance) – Milwaukee, WI

In his presentation, Dr. Stone will discuss the dangers to current and future generations that come from wildfires following drought, changes in precipitation patterns, floods, disappearing shorelines, changes in food and water supplies, and living space.

He will also discuss the silencing of scientists on climate changes and their responsibility to defy such attempts, the recent Bonn Climate Change Conference and the issue of human rights at that conference, and what we can do as individuals to make a difference.

Dr. George Stone is a retired Geology Professor with the Milwaukee Area Technical College where he taught weather, climate, energy, earth science, and geology. He is a former tenured faculty member and Director of Graduate Studies in the School of Geology and Geophysics at the University of Oklahoma. The National Science Foundation awarded him a post-doctoral fellowship at the University of Cambridge. He was a visiting investigator at the Geophysical Laboratory of the Carnegie Institution of Washington, D.C. He continues to be active in his profession presenting papers at national and international conferences.

For more information contact: Debbie Metke: dmetke@gmail.com (e-mail) 414.881.0904 (phone)

________________________________________________

The United Nations Association - Greater Milwaukee (UNA – GM) is a chapter of the United Nations Association of the United States of America (UNA-USA). The UNA – GM is a group of men and women who stand for peace and justice in the world and believe that the United Nations is an instrumental force in creating a peaceful world and support the work and efforts of the United Nations by educating, inspiring, and mobilizing our Milwaukee Community.

The United Nations Association - Greater Milwaukee meets on the second Saturday of each month from January - June and September - December from 10 AM - Noon at Redeemer Lutheran Church (rear entrance) located at 631 N. 19th Street (corner of Wisconsin Ave. and 19th Street) in Milwaukee, WI. Each monthly meeting features a presentation & discussion on a specific topic relevant to the work of the United Nations.