Global Water Dance and DanceCircus SPLASH DANCE free dance lessons (June 8-15)

DanceCircus presents

Global Water Dance and DanceCircus SPLASH DANCE

A community activation celebrating clean drinking water with dance and music,

Free dance lessons June 8-15, 2019

Preparation for performance Saturday, June 15, 2019

DanceCircus continues celebrating the “Year of Clean Drinking Water in Wisconsin” with a special SPLASH DANCE event coordinated with the international Global Water Dance at Reservoir Park on Saturday June 15, 2019 at 2:45 pm.

Open lessons will be held at DanceCircus studios Saturday, Sunday June 8 & 9 @1:30-2:30pm and June 10-12 and 14 @ 6:30-7:30pm. Sessions are at DanceCircus 527 N 27th Street, Milwaukee. Register on Facebook @DanceCircusMKE

Check out http://www.dancecircus.org for more information on DanceCircus SPLASH DANCE events. And check out Global Water Dance globalwaterdances.org for information on how dancers and choreographers around the world are engaging and educating people about clean water issues.