God of Carnage, by Yasmina Reza and directed by Ben Braun ‘19, will be opening at Carthage College on Thursday, April 4 at 7:30 pm in the Studio Theatre in the David A. Straz, Jr. Center. Performances will continue the following two nights on Friday, April 5 and Saturday, April 6, both at 7:30 pm.

God of Carnage is a play regarding the breakdown of systemic formalities, leading people to wonder to what extent humans are willing to accept violence in all forms: physical, emotional, mental, social, and otherwise. The play begins when Benjamin knocks out Henry’s two teeth with a stick after Henry refused to let him join his “gang.” Their parents meet to discuss the event. Benjamin’s parents, Alan and Annette, are a lawyer with an attachment to his phone and a woman whose “wealth management” involves spending money on shoes. Henry’s parents, Michael and Veronica, are a wholesaler with a sick mother and a novelist writing about Darfur. The play begins with customary niceties, desserts, and small-talk. The evening takes a turn for the worse as parents reveal dark secrets, switch sides, and hurt each other. How far will they go just to hurt each other?

This production of God of Carnage is entirely student-run, designed, and produced. The Carthage Theatre Studio Season is a wonderful opportunity for students to collaborate on with their peers to create a performance of their own. For this play, the production team will be creating a fully immersive theatrical experience, making use of as many theatrical elements as possible. With an emphasis on the animal-like nature of the characters, the play provides new insights and visual elements unlike other forms of media. These young theatre artists seek to provide audiences with the same exciting new ideas and lively conversations they experience throughout their studies at Carthage College. They highlight the social relevance of this by asking the audience the same question the play asks: what does it mean to live in a society that, not only allows but encourages such violent mistreatment of others?

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online 24/7 at www.carthage.edu/tickets or Tuesday through Friday, noon to 5 p.m. at the Fine Arts Box Office. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for seniors (55+), and $8 for students with a valid ID. Please visit carthage.edu/box-office for the Carthage student/faculty/staff complimentary ticket policy. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Fine Arts Box Office at oee@carthage.edu or (262) 551-6661. Be sure to like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/carthagefinearts for information about upcoming events and fine arts at Carthage.