Going Batty for Bats: How Bats Make Life Better

Discover the fiction, folklore, and most importantly, the facts on bats. Howard Aprill, naturist at the Wehr Nature Center, will delve into what species of bats live near you while explaining how scientists are racing against time to save bats from deadly disease. Howard's presentation will feature a special section of “Bat Math” as we learn how bathtubs, dogs, and cheeseburgers are more dangerous than bats. Find out how bats - with all of the amazing and downright jaw-dropping adaptations - make life better. Plus, Howard will explain how citizen scientists can get involved in a project to study bats.