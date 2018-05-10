Haylofters Announce its Spring Production

Burlington, WI – The Burlington Haylofters will perform their Spring Mainstage show, On Golden Pond, directed by Julie Patten, opening May 10th. The show will run two weekends with shows at 7:30pm Thursday - Saturday and 2pm on Sunday. Tickets are $15 each ($13 opening night only) and can be found online (beginning April 10th), at The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine (starting April 27th), or at the door.

This popular play is the love story of Ethel and Norman Thayer, who return to their summer home on Golden Pond for the forty-eighth year. Their divorced, middle-aged daughter and her dentist fiancé visit, and then go off to Europe, leaving his teenage son, Billy, behind for the summer. The boy quickly becomes the “grandchild” the elderly couple have longed for, and as Norman revels in taking Billy fishing and thrusting good books at him, he also learns some lessons about modern teenage awareness—and slang—in return.

Performance dates are May 10th – 13th, 17th – 20th, 2018.

The Haylofters' Malt House Theater is located at 109 N. Main Street, in Burlington, Wisconsin. For further information, send an email to hayloftertickets@gmail.com, visit the website www.thehaylofters.com, or call the box office at (262) 763-9873 and leave a clear message and phone number. Someone friendly will get back to you.

