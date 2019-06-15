Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris is challenging families to put down their digital devices and get outside this summer to discover the joys of fishing. To help connect more kids to the great outdoors, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s are donating more than 55,000 rods and reels nationwide to nonprofit organizations.

The nationwide movement, Gone Fishing, features back-to-back weekends of free, family-friendly activities June 8-9 and 15-16 at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s locations across North America.